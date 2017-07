BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Brunswick police are on the scene of what they are terming an emergency in a condominium complex off of Pearl Road.

Police handling emergency on Bennington (Oxford Hts Condos) off Pearl. Stay out of area and inside homes if you live near area, Thank You — Brunswick Police (@BrunswickPolice) July 17, 2017

The Oxford Heights Condos are located on Bennington Road. Police are asking all residents to stay out of the area and inside their homes until they provide an update.

They are also asking people to not call the police department unless they have an emergency requiring police, fire or ambulance.