Young boy drowns in Springfield Lake

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio – A young boy drowned in Springfield Lake in Springfield Township, near Akron, late Saturday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Steve Simich, the call for rescue crews came in at 5:50 p.m. Coventry and Green fire departments assisted as part of the dive team.

The child was found within 10 minutes of the fire department’s arrival.

He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he passed away.

This is a developing story.