Victims in fatal crash with Akron fire truck identified

AKRON, Ohio — The two people killed in a crash with an Akron fire truck on Friday have been identified.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s, 16-year-old Lashae Johnson and 15-year-old Briyana Hayes were identified as the deceased crash victims.

The accident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon at West Exchange Street and Rhodes Avenue. Police said an SUV ran a red light and hit the fire truck.

The fire truck, which did not have lights or sirens activated, was en route to training.

Eight people were hurt, including three firefighters. The firemen sustained only minor injuries, officials said.

The conditions of the others inside the SUV are unknown at this time. Some were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

