Seen on TV: 7/15/17

Here are the Seen on TV links for Saturday, July 15, 2017:
- Click here for a list of Emmy Award nominees
- Click here for information on FBI recruitment
- Click here for more on the Cedar Point ticket deal
- Click here to send your well wishes to Indians manager Terry Francona
- Click here for the Earnest Byner Preseason Short Scramble
- Click here for information on how to let us know about your lemonade stand for a great cause
- Click here for the National Geographic Golden Eagle Camera
- Click here for additional Sears, Kmart store closings
- Click here for information on city of Berea lead in drinking water system
- Click here for more information on tick prevention and treatment
- Click here for Browns training camp information
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here to register for the 2017 FOX 8 FOX Trot
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here to file an airline consumer complaint
- Click here for more information on suicide prevention
- Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
- Click here to nominate your Cool School
- Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
- Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
- Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
- Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
- Click here for RTA routes
- Click here for more on Szarka Financial
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc
- Click here for Career Marketplace