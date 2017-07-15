Police ask public to be on the lookout for Wadsworth man last seen walking his dog

WADSWORTH, Ohio – A Wadsworth man who was last seen walking his dog has gone missing from his home.

Fred Alexander, 69, was walking his yellow Labrador at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening near his home on Whippoorwill Lane. He has not been seen since that time.

Mr. Alexander has dementia. He is 5’10” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing long khaki pants, a gray shirt and a camo-print baseball hat.

Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 or contact the Wadsworth Police Department.