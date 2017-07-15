Police ask public for help finding missing Clinton man

CLINTON, Ohio – New Franklin police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Clinton man who went missing from his home Saturday.

Thomas Gunter, 74, has dementia. He was last seen leaving his home on Hickory Street in Clinton driving a black Dodge Ram. The truck has the Ohio license plate EDB1475. He left home at 8 a.m. Saturday and did not return.

Gunter is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please call 9-1-1. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to the police or to hear the alert information.