Police ask public for help finding missing Clinton man

Posted 7:49 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:52PM, July 15, 2017

CLINTON, Ohio – New Franklin police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Clinton man who went missing from his home Saturday.

Thomas Gunter (Photo: New Franklin Police)

Thomas Gunter, 74, has dementia. He was last seen leaving  his home on Hickory Street in Clinton driving a black Dodge Ram. The truck has the Ohio license plate EDB1475. He left home at 8 a.m. Saturday and did not return.

Gunter is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please call 9-1-1. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to the police or to hear the alert information.