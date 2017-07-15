× Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike into oncoming traffic

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A motorcyclist is dead after he lost control of his bike and was thrown into oncoming traffic Friday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Elyria says that Andrew Johnson, 37, of Elyria was driving his motorcycle northwest on Grafton Road in Carlisle Township at about 9:37 p.m. He lost control of the bike and was thrown into the southbound lanes of the road. He was hit by a car traveling southeast.

The driver of the car was uninjured. Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that it’s still not clear as to what caused him to lose control of the motorcycle. The use of alcohol or drugs is also not known.

The State Patrol is continuing to investigate.