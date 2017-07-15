Mansfield police: Body of female missing from Texas found in trunk

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating after the body of a female, believed to be missing from Texas, was found in the trunk of a car Friday afternoon.

Acccording to a news release, the department was contacted by police in Cedar Hill, Texas, Friday to check on the welfare of a female missing from their area.

Mansfield police officers went to a home in the 400 block of Woodridge Drive and found the missing female’s car. That’s when, police say, officers made contact with Dequalan Dejaun Harris, who said he hadn’t seen the missing female since Thursday.

When officers told Harris that he was wanted by Cedar Hill police, he reportedly fought the officers and tried to run away. After a short chase, Harris was tasered and taken into custody, the release said.

Investigators later found the missing female’s body in the trunk of the car.

Harris is charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and abuse of a corpse.

The female’s cause of death and identity have yet to be released.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating along with Mansfield Division of Police and the Cedar Hill Police Department.

