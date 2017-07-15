Man arrested in triple shooting, including 9-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have arrested a man in connection with a triple shooting that happened on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, Carlos Anderson was taken into custody Friday evening at around 7:30 p.m., on charges of felonious assault.

Anderson is accused of shooting three people, including a 9-year-old girl, at an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue near East 22nd Street, just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect showed up and “just started shooting,” before running from the scene.

The 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg. A 37-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, and a 33-year-old man was shot in the arm.

The victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

