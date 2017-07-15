LIVE VIDEO: vigil for teens killed in crash with Akron fire truck

AKRON, Ohio – A vigil is being held Saturday evening to honor the two teens who were killed when their vehicle collided with an Akron fire truck.

The accident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon at West Exchange Street and Rhodes Avenue. Police said an SUV ran a red light and hit the fire truck.

The fire truck, which did not have lights or sirens activated, was en route to training.

16-year-old LaShae Johnson and 15-year-old Briyana Hayes were identified as the deceased crash victims.

The Akron Public Schools said Saturday that Johnson was in the 11th grade at East Community Learning Center and Hayes was a 10th-grader at Buchtel Community Learning Center.

