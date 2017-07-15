Fans head to Progressive Field for Luke Bryan concert

CLEVELAND – Bryan’s Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day! That’s the theme for Saturday night at Progressive Field as country superstar Luke Bryan takes the stage .

Doors opened at 4:30 p.m. for Bryan’s Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. First to take the stage is “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, who kicks things off at 6:30 p.m., followed by “Drunk on Your Love, singer, Brett Eldredge. Bryan will begin his portion of the show at around 8 p.m.

Setup for the Luke Bryan concert Saturday and the Billy Joel concert the night before began early in the week with setup of a massive stage in left field. Some of the 8,000 field seats were put in place Thursday.

