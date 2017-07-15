LIVE VIDEO: 8th Annual Plane Pull at Hopkins Airport to benefit Special Olympics

CLEVELAND — People pulling an airplane? You bet.

Today marks the 8th Annual CLE Plane Pull at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which benefits Special Olympics Ohio (SOOH).

The Opening Ceremony kicks off at 9:50 a.m. and the first pull is set for 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the I-X Center.

Teams of 20 people will have once chance to pull a United Airlines Boeing 737, weighing up to 150,000 lbs., 12 feet.

Prizes will be awarded for the fastest team pull in the following categories: Men’s, Co-Ed, Women’s and Public Safety Divisions.

Each team was required to raise a minimum of $750 to participate.

“We’re honored to have the CLE Plane Pull to benefit the Special Olympics of Ohio here at our anniversary event,” Airport Director Robert Kennedy said in a news release. “We encourage guests to come and support this wonderful cause while enjoying the airport’s festivities.”

The event is free and open to the public.

As part of Cleveland Hopkins Airport’s 92nd Anniversary, the event also includes food trucks, ice cream, live music, rides, inflatables, and more!

**Watch the CLE Plane Pull LIVE above this story!**