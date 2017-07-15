× It’s a great weekend in the CLE: Luke Bryan, Gold Cup Soccer, and Taste of Tremont!

CLEVELAND — What a weekend in the CLE!

Last night, the Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, rocked Progressive Field with his sold-out concert. Were you there? Submit your pics, HERE.

LUKE BRYAN

Tonight, country superstar Luke Bryan is set to take the stage at the Indians’ ballpark at around 8 p.m.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for Bryan’s Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. First to take the stage, though, is “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, who kicks things off at 6:30 p.m., followed by “Drunk on Your Love,” singer, Brett Eldredge.

For more information on Progressive Field rules, transportation and parking, click HERE.

2017 CONCACAF GOLD CUP

First Energy Stadium is hosting an International soccer match today! Thousands will pack the home of the Cleveland Browns as Panama takes on Martinique at 4:30. Then, at 7:30, Team USA battles it out with Nicaragua. Cleveland was one of 13 metropolitan areas to be named as a host city for the 14th edition of the Gold Cup.

For information on schedules, results or tickets, click HERE.

TASTE OF TREMONT

If you’re still hungry for fun on Sunday, check out Taste of Tremont.

Thousands will fill the Cleveland neighborhood to snack on samples from several restaurants in the area. Some of them include: Lucky’s Cafe, Fahrenheit and Dante. Booths will be set up on Professor Avenue.

For more information on Taste of Tremont and other festivals this weekend, click HERE.