Watch: Brunswick road crews pull off amazing rescue of tiny kitten stuck in storm sewer

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Road crews to the rescue!

When they learned a little kitten was stuck in a storm sewer in Brunswick recently, workers with the city’s Division of Streets sprang into action — and it was all caught on video.

According to a Facebook post by Brunswick City Hall, the crews utilized the city’s storm sewer camera to locate and then coax the little fur ball to safety.

After it was rescued, the kitten was checked out by a vet and then adopted by a member of the city’s road crew.