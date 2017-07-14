The moment a Milwaukee news anchor passes out during Blue Angels maneuver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's not for the faint of heart. A morning show anchor with WITI in Milwaukee took a ride with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and passed out at one point.

Jessob Reisbeck survived three, four, five and six Gs. The station says negative Gs are mellow. It's the positive Gs that can take a toll.

Each G is one times your body weight -- pushing down on you.

But when the tandem nailed 7.3 Gs, that's when Jessob blacked out -- or met the G-monster, as some affectionately say.

Don't worry; Jessob was just fine. He said, "I passed out; I feel like I got the full experience.. it was unbelievable!"

