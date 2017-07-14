Terry Francona back with the Indians as they take on Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif.– Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona rejoined his team Thursday for an extended stay in Northern California, one week after undergoing a minor procedure for an irregular heartbeat.
Francona smiled and laughed as he talked about his health while the Indians held an evening workout at the Oakland Coliseum.
Cleveland begins a three-game series against the Athletics tonight.
Earlier in the week, Tito surprised some kids on a Little League team.
He attended a 12U Little League Baseball game between Avon and Tallmadge, where he took pictures with the kids and shook hands with them.
