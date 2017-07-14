Taste of Tremont is Sunday! Here are other festivals to check out this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Sunday is Tremont's day to shine as thousands will file into the Cleveland neighborhood for Taste of Tremont.

Restaurants, including Lucky's Cafe, Fahrenheit and Dante, set up booths down Professor Avenue so you can sample their best offerings. Browse the vendors, enjoy a refreshing adult beverage in the beer garden and take it the music at one of the stages.

The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. It's recommended to take RTA and carpool, as parking can be limited.

Not going to make it to Taste of Tremont? Here are other Cleveland-area festivals to visit this summer:

Lakewood Arts Festival

Aug. 5

About 160 artists are selected to exhibit their work for the chance to be best in show. There’s also lots of food and live entertainment, and the event benefits a scholarship fund.

Warehouse District Festival

Aug. 6

More than 12,000 people attend this event each year to experience the food, live music and street performers. Did we mention there’s a cutest dog contest?

Feast of the Assumption

Aug. 12 to 15

Now in it’s 119th year, the Holy Rosary Church’s Feast is marked with prayer and processions. Then, there’s the food. Meatballs, ravioli, tiramisu and more! And of course, wine!

Great Lakes Burning River Fest

Aug. 18 and 19

Two nights of music and beer at a beautiful waterfront location. Akron soul band Wesley Bright and the Honeytones headlines night one of the fun.

Flats Festival of the Arts

Aug. 19 to 21

Hundreds of artists from across the country show off their woodwork, photography, paintings and more. It all starts with the Bites, Booze and Boogie on Aug. 18.

One World Day

Aug. 27

Located in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, this festival is all about togetherness. Enjoy the entertainment and ethnic food, or watch the parade of flags and naturalization ceremony.

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Sept. 1 to Sept. 4

Get your lederhosen and a stein of Paulaner! There’s plenty of authentic German food and music at Northeast Ohio’s largest annual outdoor festival. Make sure you get a good spot at the top of the hour for the life-size glockenspiel.