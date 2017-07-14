Second-born children more likely to get in trouble, become criminals

A new study indicates that second-born boys are more likely to get in trouble — and even become criminals — than their brothers and sisters.

The study, conducted by researchers including MIT, Northwestern University, University of Florida and Aarhus University in Denmark, looked at siblings in both Denmark and the United States.

The research finds that second-born boys are “substantially more likely to exhibit delinquency problems compared to their older siblings.”

The abstract states that in families with two or more children, second-born boys are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys.

The abstract states:

“The data allow us to examine a range of potential mechanisms, and the evidence rules out differences in health at birth and the quality of schools chosen for children. We do find that parental time investment measured by time out of the labor force is higher for first-borns at ages 2-4, suggesting that the arrival of a second-born child extends early-childhood parental investments for first-borns.”

The study found that when looking at second-born females, the gaps in delinquency was smaller.

