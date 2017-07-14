Rocky River Police Department offers spot to buy, sell items in Internet transactions

ROCKY RIVER- If you are buying or selling merchandise on Letgo, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or Offerup, there is now a designated spot in Rocky River where you can make the transaction safely.

The Rocky River Police Department now has a MeetUp Spot to help reduce the chance of fraudulent or criminal transactions.

The Internet Purchase Exchange Location lets buyers and sellers avoid giving personal information, such as home or work addresses, to complete a transaction.

The police department warns buyers and sellers should only make transactions they are comfortable with. Police will not be screening transactions, but will be available if problems arise.

They also advise, regardless of the meeting place, buyers and sellers should avoid meeting at night but, if they must, should choose a well lit, public location with other people around. Try to bring a family member or friend when completing a transaction.