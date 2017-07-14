Report: Gazebo where Tamir Rice shot to go on display in Chicago

CHICAGO — The gazebo where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police back in 2014 will go on display this summer in Chicago, dnainfo.com reported.

The website said artist Theaster Gates spoke with Rice’s mother, Samaria, and now feels ready to install the gazebo at the Stony Island Arts Bank.

According to dnainfo.com, the gazebo will be installed in the parking lot of the center in August.

“We’re going to stay pretty true to the object,” Gates said.

The gazebo has been in storage at Gates’ studio since 2016 when he received it from the City of Cleveland.

In November 2014, Rice was shot and killed by police when two Cleveland officers responded to a 911 call of a man waving a gun near the gazebo. The gun turned out to be a real-looking air soft pistol.

Neither of the officers was charged with a crime. However, Timothy Loehman was fired for lying on his employment application. Frank Garmback was suspended for 10 days and ordered to undergo additional training.

