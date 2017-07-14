× Man banned from Crocker Park store accused of taking pictures of female shoppers

WESTLAKE, Ohio– A man, who was previously banned from a store at Crocker Park, is now facing charges.

Evan Martin, 25, of Novelty, is charged with trespassing and pandering obscenity.

Police said Martin took voyeuristic cell phone photos of female shoppers at the Nordstrom Rack in Westlake on July 9. He fled the store when confronted by workers, who banned him because of similar behavior in the past.

Westlake investigators identified Martin using his license plates and he turned himself in later that same day. Officers confiscated his phone, a tablet and laptop computer. Another computer was turned over to the police department, which is waiting on a search warrant to examine it.

Martin is out on bond pending the actions of a grand jury.