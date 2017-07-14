Luke Bryan hides tickets around Cleveland to see his Saturday show

CLEVELAND — If you’re still looking for Luke Bryan tickets, the singer himself may be able to help you out.

The country music star, who is performing at Progressive Field Saturday night, tweeted out:

Hiding 5 pairs of pit tix around Cleveland, OH today for tomorrow’s show at Progressive Field. Download the Luke Bryan App to get the clues.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the show begins at 8 p.m. for the “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

Lauren Alaina, of “American Idol” fame, kicks off the show, followed by Brett Eldredge. He’s topped the country charts with “Beat of the Music” and “Drunk on Your Love.”

