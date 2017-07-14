Two killed in crash with Akron fire truck; 3 firefighters suffer minor injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- Two people were killed in a crash with an Akron fire truck Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:45 p.m. West Exchange Road and Rhodes Avenue. Akron police said an SUV ran a red light and hit the fire truck. That account was confirmed by independent witnesses.

Eight people were hurt, including three firefighters. The firefighters' injuries were minor.

Akron police said a 16-year-old girl was among those killed. The conditions of the others inside the SUV are unknown at this time. Some were taken to Akron Children's Hospital.

The fire truck, which did not have lights or sirens activated, was en route to training.

