Uniontown officer tells chief: ‘I have been shot four times’

UNIONTOWN, Ohio-– Seconds after being shot Sunday evening, Uniontown Sgt. David White called his chief to tell him what happened.

"He said, 'Dude, I have been shot four times,'" Police Chief Harold Britt told FOX 8 Friday. "I said 'I am on my way.' I live right down the street so it was a matter of minutes, but he totally took control of the scene, even though he was shot four times."

Sgt. White can be heard on radio traffic released by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Friday asking for EMS.

“Advise them to step up, I’ve been hit four times,” Sgt. White told dispatchers.

Sgt. White was shot while responding to a domestic violence call. The man, who police say shot at officers, Ryan Probst, 28, was shot and killed at the scene.

Once EMS arrived, the chief told us he went to get Sgt. White’s wife.

“It was the toughest thing I’ve had to do in my career,” Britt said.

Sgt. White’s family and fellow police officers have been with him at the hospital while he recovers.

“He was shot at the wrist by his watch and it exited at his elbow,” Britt said. “He was struck underneath his vest at his stomach. And he was struck twice in the back, outside the protective area of the vest and that entered into his chest and his shoulder.”

White had three surgeries since Sunday, but is doing much better.

“He is doing excellent,” Britt said. “He is blessed.”

The chief said he does not know when White will be released from the hospital. He said they are restricting visitors to immediate family and fellow officers, so that White can get rest.

The chief did say, however, the officer has a message for the community.

“Sgt. White wanted to make sure to let everyone know he is thankful for the support they gave him and his wife during this time,” the chief said. “He knows if it wasn’t for the prayers he may not be here.”

