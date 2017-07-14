× Going to Billy Joel or Luke Bryan? What to know before you go

CLEVELAND– It’s a big weekend for Progressive Field and it’s not because of the Central Division-leading Cleveland Indians.

The home of the Tribe is hosting back-to-back concerts while the Indians are on a trip.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re seeing Billy Joel or Luke Bryan this weekend:

Billy Joel on Friday

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, previously of Jack’s Mannequin and Something Corporate, opens for the Piano Man. He’s seen recent pop success with singles like “Cecilia and The Satellite” and “Fire Escape.”

Luke Bryan on Saturday

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. for the “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

Lauren Alaina, of “American Idol” fame, kicks off the show, followed by Brett Eldredge. He’s topped the country charts with “Beat of the Music” and “Drunk on Your Love.”

Progressive Field rules

All patrons with field level tickets must be wrist banded on the day of the show in order to enter or exit field.

Fans entering Progressive Field are allowed to bring a single, factory sealed bottle of water that is 20 oz. or less through the gates.

Fans may bring food into the gates in soft-sided coolers or bags that fit within the regulated 16″x16″x8″ size restrictions.

Fans needing to exit and re-enter Progressive Field must do so through a dedicated gate at the Left Field and Right Field Gates. Their ticket will be scanned upon exit.

Fans are not permitted to smoke or use tobacco products anywhere on Progressive Field property.

Transportation and parking

Presale parking for the Gateway East Garage is $20. There is also parking available at surrounding lots, which can run from $20 to $40 and occasionally higher.

RTA is extending rail service on Friday and Saturday to accommodate these big events. All-day RTA passes are $5. More information here.