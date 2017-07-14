× Francona rejoins Indians a week after heart procedure

OAKLAND, Calif— Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona rejoined his team Thursday for an extended stay in Northern California, one week after undergoing a minor procedure for an irregular heartbeat.

Wearing his familiar uniform, Francona smiled and laughed as he talked about his health while the Indians held an evening workout at the Oakland Coliseum.

Cleveland begins a three-game series against the Athletics on Friday.

The 58-year-old Francona was supposed to manage the American League during Tuesday’s All-Star Game but opted out after undergoing a cardiac ablation procedure at the Cleveland Clinic on July 6.