CLEVELAND, Oh -- Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean is a popular Northeast Ohio band that covers a wide variety of songs. The band has seven members and is not only known for their sharp style of dress, but also for taking a song and putting their own 'Abby Style' on it.

Click here to learn more about Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean and see their upcoming show schedule.

