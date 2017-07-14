× Eight courtrooms at Cuyahoga County Justice Center remain closed for water damage

CLEVELAND– Several courtrooms at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center will remain closed next week for repairs.

A hot water tank on the 24th floor ruptured on Thursday, causing damage on a few of the upper floors.

“It’s going to take some time to finish repairs and drying from the water damage,” said John Russo, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Administrative and Presiding Judge in a news release on Friday. “Equipment has been set up and electric lines have been run to supply power, so we wanted to limit access to the courtrooms on 22 and 23. The health and safety of the public is a top priority as the cleanup work continues.”

The following courtrooms are affected: Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams (23-A); Judge John D. Sutula (23-B); Judge Steven E. Gall (23-C); Judge Kathleen A. Sutula (23-D), Judge Brian J. Corrigan (22-A); Judge Deena R. Calabrese (22-B); Judge Brendan J. Sheehan (22-C) and Judge Joseph D. Russo (22-D).

Attorneys and their clients will be directed to the multipurpose room on the first floor of the justice center. Pretrials will be held there and other courtrooms will be used as needed.

41.501638 -81.696887