Driver charged with manslaughter, texting in Coventry Township crash that killed two teens

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Charges have been filed against the driver accused of hitting and killing two teens on the side of the road in Coventry Township.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Natasha R. Boggs, 24, of New Franklin, on Friday.

She is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, one counts of tampering with records, one counts of vehicular assault, one count of driving while texting and one count of marked lane violation. Boggs was taken to the Summit County Jail.

On May 28, three children were walking along South Main Street near Leicester Drive at about 4:45 p.m. The sheriff’s office said Boggs drove over the fog line, hitting the victims.

Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, died from the crash. Both girls were 14 years old and students at Coventry Middle School.

A 15-year-old boy was also seriously injured and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

