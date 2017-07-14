Dominion Energy Ohio says it did not contribute to Hambden Township house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Dominion Energy Ohio finished its work at a house in Hambden Township that exploded Thursday night.

The blast happened at about 9 p.m. at a house on Penniman Drive.

On Friday, a Dominion spokesman said investigators tested the main line and found no leaks. These tests indicate that Dominion Energy Ohio did not contribute to the explosion, the company said.

A man was outside the home while a woman and their two 14-year-olds were inside at the time of the blast.

Neighbors said the family was shaken up, but suffered only minor burns and they consider that a miracle.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

