Crews trying to determine what caused Hambden Township home to explode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Crews are trying to determine what caused a home in Hambden Township to explode Thursday night.

A family of four was home at the time.

The father was outside during the blast. But the mother and her two children were inside. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A neighbor called 911 when she heard the blast, and crews were on scene for hours trying to figure out what happened.

There was fire on the inside of the home, and it was put out relatively quickly. It later reignited and had to be extinguished again.

There is significant damage to the rear of the home.

Read more here.

41.597913 -81.141669