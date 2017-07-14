Agora Theatre announces new owner, renovations at historic venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Agora Theatre and Ballroom made a major announcement about the future of the historic venue Friday afternoon.

AEG Presents, which owns iconic concert halls across the country, is taking over the Agora. CEO Shawn Trell said they will work to improve the experience for concert-goers and performers.

That means renovations, including remodeling bathrooms and updating technology. Trell said the construction will also make it easier for the Agora to host private events.

AEG Presents said it will be able to bring more artists to Cleveland annually, using its other venues as part of a package to acts.

Agora operator Chris Zitterbart said this move is about preserving the theater's legacy and the legacy of its found, Hank LoConti.

"This is a very important place to a lot of people, fans and artists. And I'm extremely excited about the relationship with AEG that's going to allow us to really take this to the next level and really ensure that the Agora exists for generations to come," Zitterbart said.

The Agora, once located on East 24th Street, is credited with bringing exposure to legendary acts like Lou Reed, U2 and Bruce Springsteen. Following a fire in 1984, it opened at its current spot on Euclid Avenue.