Check before you go! Bacteria alerts for some Lake Erie beaches

MENTOR, Ohio– The weather is looking beautiful for this weekend. A perfect time to head to the beach.

But before you pack up the kids, check the beach conditions.

The Ohio Department of Health monitors bacteria and toxins are certain state park beaches and boat ramps along Lake Erie.

On Friday, there are bacteria contamination alerts for:

Cuyahoga County

Villa Angela State Park, Huntington Beach, Edgewater State Park, Royal Acres Beach, Clarkwood Beach, Sims Beach, Edgecliff Beach, Arcadia Beach

Erie County

Crystal Rock, Chappel Creek, Huron River West, Old Womans Creek, Cranberry Creek, Sugar Creek, Vermilion River East, Darby Creek, Sherod Creek, Whites Landing, Hoffman Ditch, Bay View West, Lion’s Park, Nokomis, Kiwanis, Sawmill Creek

Lake County

Headlands State Park

Lorain County

Miller Beach, Lakeview Beach, Community Park Beach, Veteran’s Beach

The Ohio Department of Health issues bacteria contamination alerts when the level of bad bacteria in the water has reached unsafe levels and could make people sick. Children, the elderly and those in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim at that time.