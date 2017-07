AKRON, Ohio — Authorities in Akron will unveil a forensic facial reconstruction from a skull found in a home 18 months ago.

Investigators say it was found near a Marcy Street home that had caught fire four years earlier.

The Akron police chief, Summit County Medical Examiner and Attorney General Mike DeWine will unveil the clay model at 10 a.m.

They hope the model will lead to identification of the remains.

