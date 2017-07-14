Animal shelter finding forever home for pup shot with BBs

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria will find a loving forever home for a pup that was recently rescued.

According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, a 10-month-old American bulldog/boxer was rescued from the streets shortly after the Fourth of July weekend.

While the dog was being examined by veterinarians, an X-ray was taken and it was discovered that the pup was riddled with pellets and BBs. The shelter shared the X-ray that it said shows two of the BBs lodged in his face just under the skin.

“This poor baby is so desperate for attention and loves everyone despite this horrible abuse. The power of these animals to forgive is awe inspiring…,” the shelter said on Facebook.

The APL named the dog Ghost because he has risen from a terrible situation and will find a new home with someone who will love him.

