Adorable dogs up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — There are lots of dogs at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter looking for new homes this summer!



Ukulele is a 10-year-old Hound/Shepherd mix male. This sweet gentleman sure doesn’t know how he ended up in a shelter but is thankful for the food, safe lodging, and lots of loving care from staff and volunteers alike. He is a great walking partner and gives affection as readily as he receives it. Come in and see if you can offer this wonderful guy the loving home he so rightly deserves. Ukulele is in kennel #34.

This 4-year-old bundle is full of energy and loves exploring people and her surroundings. Come check her out in Kennel #65.

This adorable distinguished gentleman is Ringo. He is a 10 year old Australian Shepherd mix who is just so gentle and sweet. I think he is wondering how in world he ended up in a shelter because it is clear he was once in a very loving home. He has beautiful manners, loves to be pet, sits nicely for treats and wants nothing more than to find another loving home. Please come ask for him in kennel #16!

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shlter will host a Pawject Runway event on Aug. 19 at Legacy Village.

The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes various vendors, shelters and rescues.

Enter your own little pooch in both the bikini contest and the runway show.

The top 13 dogs will appear in our 2018 calendar. The cost is $25 for one dog/one handler, and is free to the public.

Learn more here.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.