Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold front isn’t quite here…yet. The Flash Flood Watch was discontinued by the NWS earlier this morning. A few showers/storms will develop later today.

The coverage will be small and across the southern counties. Dew points are still oppressive… but that changes SLOWLY beginning Friday afternoon. By Saturday, an air of refreshment will come.

Rainfall well above normal this summer:

So far, only 7 days above 90 this summer:

Here’s our latest 8-Day Forecast: