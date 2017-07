Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are still light, spotty showers in parts of Northeast Ohio, with a few heavier thunderstorms closer to Interstate-70. The flash flood watch is still in effect for areas with the main threat for local flooding rains south of Interstate-76/71 tonight. Northern counties can start breathing a sigh of relief.

However, that is still a chore. Dew points are still oppressive… but that changes SLOWLY beginning Friday afternoon. By Saturday, an air of refreshment will come.