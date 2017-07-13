× Woman severely burned in campfire accident speaks out: ‘I thought I was dying’

TALLAPOOSA, Ga.– A woman who survived being severely burned in a campfire accident is speaking out about what happened.

Courtney Waldon, 27, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, says she was sitting by a campfire, cooking last September when her husband lit the fire.

Some of the gas got on her body, then she was engulfed in flames. “I thought I was dying,” she told PEOPLE.

Waldon was in an induced coma for a month, and finally came home after 51 days; she was left with fourth-degree and third-degree burns.

PEOPLE says Waldon, who is mother to a five-year-old daughter, also had to deal with something else horrible: Her husband left her two weeks after she got home from the hospital.

She says her daughter is the reason she is still living, and is hoping her story helps others.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up in Waldon’s name, she has undergone seven surgeries and has another skin graft surgery scheduled for January.

The page says she may never return to work due to her injuries. A group of people is trying to build her and her little girl a home and is hoping to raise money through the Go Fund Me page.

So far, over $92,000 has been raised.

**See the Go Fund Me page, here**