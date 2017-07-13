“Wait Until 8th!”: Group asks parents to delay giving children smartphones

With younger and younger children getting smartphones, one organization is asking families to wait to hand over the technology.

“Wait Until 8th” asks parents to sign a pledge to not give their child a smart phone until they reach eighth grade.

They say the technology does more harm than good developing minds.

The organization says the phones can impair sleep, disturb academics and could expose kids to cyber bullying.

The entire pledge states:

“By signing the pledge, you promise not to give your child a smartphone until at least 8th grade as long as at least 10 other families from your child’s grade and school pledge as well. If you would like your child to have a basic phone that just calls and texts, you still can sign the pledge! The basic phone avoids many of the distractions and dangers of the smartphone. Once 10 families have pledged, you will be notified that the pledge is in effect! We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization. We may contact you in the future to update you on the pledge and when it is in effect for your grade. You will receive an email along with the other parents from your grade and school that sign the pledge when the pledge goes into effect. Your information will not be made public on this site.”

To sign the pledge, click here.