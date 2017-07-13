Tito getting better! Photo shows Terry Francona surprising kids at Little League game

AVON, Ohio– Indians manager Terry Francona had to miss the All-Star Game earlier this week as he recovered from a medical procedure, but the Indians said he gave some kids the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.

The Tribe tweeted a photo Thursday night, showing Tito with a Little League team.

The Indians said they received the awesome picture from a couple who said Francona attended a 12U Little League Baseball game between Avon and Tallmadge.

They said the kids were so excited to have Francona there. He even took the time to shake hands, and take photos.

According to the Tribe, the message also said, “I was nearly speechless, and I never saw those boys more excited! All I can say is THANK YOU Mr. Francona for giving these boys a memory they will have for a lifetime! Get well and God Bless! What a guy!”

Tito may not have been in Miami, but he did catch a game–and gave some kids the surprise of a lifetime. https://t.co/EQGEbnzc6H pic.twitter.com/11ELPhsvCh — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 14, 2017

The 58-year-old had a cardiac ablation at the Cleveland Clinic last week after experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate the last month.

He was released from the hospital over the weekend, and will be back with the Indians Friday night.

