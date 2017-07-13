Take a guess! Which Cleveland sports team landed on list of 50 most valuable in world?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland sports team has landed on Forbes’ list of 50 most valuable sports teams in the world.

Think it’s our champion Cleveland Cavaliers? Or our AL champion Cleveland Indians?

Nope. It’s our Cleveland Browns.

According to Forbes, the cut-off to qualify is higher than every this year at $1.75 billion. Rising TV contracts, franchise values and labor deals are a few reasons for that growth.

At the top of this list for the second year in a row is the Dallas Cowboys, worth $4.2 billion. Next is the New York Yankees at $3.7 billion and soccer team Manchester United at $3.69 billion.

Our Cleveland Browns are at No. 45, worth $1.85 billion, beating out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brooklyn Nets, St. Louis Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Angels.

