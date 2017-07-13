Three shot, including 9-year-old girl, at apartment complex in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Three people were injured during a shooting in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue near East 22nd Street. The scene is not far from St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.

The Cleveland Division of Police said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg. A 37-year-old woman and 33-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to police, the suspect just started shooting then ran from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.