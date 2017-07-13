Seen on TV: 7/13/2017

Posted 8:50 am, July 13, 2017, by

Here are the Seen on TV links for Thursday, July 13, 2017:

  • Click here for more on the Cedar Point ticket deal
  • Click here to send your well wishes to Indians manager Terry Francona
  • Click here for the Earnest Byner Preseason Short Scramble
  • Click here for information on how to let us know about your lemonade stand for a great cause
  • Click here for the National Geographic Golden Eagle Camera
  • Click here for additional Sears, Kmart store closings
  • Click here for information on city of Berea lead in drinking water system
  • Click here for more information on tick prevention and treatment
  • Click here for  Browns training camp information
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here to register for the 2017 FOX 8 FOX Trot
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here to file an airline consumer complaint
  • Click here for more information on suicide prevention
  • Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
