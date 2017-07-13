Producer of MTV’s ‘Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica’ reveals secrets from the show

It was the show the catapulted Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey to a new level of fame.

MTV’s “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica” lasted three seasons and ended with their marriage coming to an end.

But one of the producers is spilling secrets about the successful reality show.

Sue Kolinsky worked on the show for it’s entire run. She recently spoke to Complex about Simpson’s “dumb blonde” reputation and tension between the couple.

“[They] were perfect because they were polar opposites, they were beautiful, and without even realizing it, they were funny,” she said.

“There were times when we were like, ‘Hmm, does she really not know what this mean?'” Kolinsky said of Simpson’s not-so-smart reputation.

“I truly believe the whole ‘chicken & fish’ situation was accurate,” she said. “She really did not know.”

“I remember there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while. Nick said, ‘It’s in rigor mortis’ and Jessica said, ‘Riga-what?’ I truly believe she didn’t know what the meant,” Kolinsky told Complex.

Kolinsky said the couple was very nice.

“Nick was a little more accessible than Jessica, but she was very sweet and it was fun hanging out with them,” she said.

She said it was clear in the last season that there was tension between the couple.

“They were very different people,” she said. “He was a blue collar guy — he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother would build things.”

“She was really young,” Kolinsky said of Simpson. “I think he’s seven years older than her. He wanted a family, and her father thought maybe she was too young. Her father was very involved in her life.”

Both Simpson and Lachey went on to marry other people and have children.

