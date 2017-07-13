× Police investigating possible missing money collected by boosters for Brush High School baseball team

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The FOX 8 I TEAM has confirmed police are investigating possible missing money or misspent money that had been collected by boosters for the Brush High School baseball team.

The team took a spring training trip with the help of the boosters. But recently, the boosters got an email saying the bill for the trip had not yet been paid.

They’ve filed a police report.

Lyndhurst Police Chief Rick Porrello says the investigation is just beginning, and it may take awhile since it involves gathering and reviewing bank records.