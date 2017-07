Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- It's an American tradition, and the center of it all is right here in Northeast Ohio: The All-American Soap Box Derby is next weekend in Akron.

For one competitor, the derby is more than just a race.

Fox 8 photojournalist Ali Ghanbari shows you that for a teen with special needs from Ravenna, the derby is a path to happiness.

