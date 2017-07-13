New Kids’ Donnie Wahlberg leaves huge tip for staff at Charlotte Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Good service led to a huge thank-you to the staff at a Charlotte Waffle House serving New Kids on the Block Star and actor Donnie Wahlberg.

WRAL reports that Wahlberg was in Queen City Wednesday ahead of a show booked for Thursday.

Wahlberg posted a photo of his $82.60 receipt and a selfie with Waffle House workers.

He’d left a $2,000 tip, and explained the act in an awesome message on Facebook.

The post said: “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!”

The surprises didn’t stop there. He also posted a Facebook Live video with a fan at the restaurant and promised to give her backstage passes to meet New Kids during their show.