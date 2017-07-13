Missing: Kirrie Ford

Posted 8:27 am, July 13, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Kirrie Ford disappeared the evening of June 24 from her house on Forrest Avenue in Cleveland. It was four days before her 42nd birthday.

She's 5'4" tall and was wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5418.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

  • News

    Missing: Ashlie Mondie

  • News

    Missing: Alonda Anderson

  • News

    Missing: Latreese Mincy

  • News

    Found: Adrienne Hennessee

  • News

    Missing: Derrin Brown

  • News

    Missing: Arreanna Horner

  • News

    Missing: Herbert Leroy Allen

  • News

    Missing: Dayshanna Plummer

  • News

    Missing: Naya Brown

  • News

    Missing: Alexander Armstrong

  • News

    Missing: Cardiere Turner

  • News

    Missing: Christopher Billips

  • News

    Missing: Elizabeth Pfreinger