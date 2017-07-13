Missing: Kirrie Ford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Kirrie Ford disappeared the evening of June 24 from her house on Forrest Avenue in Cleveland. It was four days before her 42nd birthday.

She's 5'4" tall and was wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5418.

