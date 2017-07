CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for the public’s help in locating stolen items from a local church.

On July 2, a breaking and entering was reported at Our Lady of Angels church on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

Police say the following was stolen: several medallions (pictured above), $400 in solid silver coins and various checks.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Detective Holt with the First District at (216) 623-2511.